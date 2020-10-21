PORTAGE – Central Cambria sophomore Annaliese Niebauer remembered a bitter-cold afternoon of cross country that tested her patience and abilities during last year’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet.
With the sun shining and a race time temperature of 78 degrees Wednesday, the defending bronze-medal winner was able to relax in what she considered ideal conditions.
Niebauer won the LHAC girls cross country title and Toby Cree claimed the boys crown at Maple Crest Golf Course.
“I like the heat,” said Niebauer, who took first with a time of 20 minutes, 14 seconds. “We run together all summer, and I really didn’t feel anything today. I like it more than the cold, because I think my legs freeze up a little. I was comfortable and liked my stride.”
Niebauer won gold with a final push in the last mile.
The Forest Hills pair of Delaney Dumm and Paige Greathouse led from the onset, and remained at the front of the pack for the majority of the race.
Niebauer trailed behind but paced herself with teammate Stella Kuntz, who took fourth, and waited for the right opportunity to arise.
As the Ranger duo started to lose momentum, Niebauer found another gear to jump to first in the final stretch.
“I took it slower in the beginning,” Niebauer said. “I wanted to test the waters for how fast the pace of the race was going to go. We knew Forest Hills was going to start out fast, and we wanted to see if they could keep it or not. I had the chance to finally take the lead and went with it.”
Westmont Hilltop senior Ellie Dorian followed suit, pushing past the frontrunners in the last quarter-mile.
She was sitting at sixth with just over a half-mile remaining but left enough in the tank to power forward through a steep incline that slowed others down. She finished second in 20:24.
“It was important for me to just keep my pace,” said Dorian, whose Lady Hilltoppers won the LHAC team title with an undefeated regular season. “I had to go after them at the end. I think I had some more energy left than others. I was able to pick it up.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong took third with a time of 20 minutes, 28 seconds. Westmont’s Julia Dill took fifth (20:49). Greathouse (20:51) and Dumm (21:07) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
“It wasn’t how we wanted it to go,” Forest Hills coach Tom Hunter said. “We had a great race on Saturday, and two of our kids ran course records. I think we just paid the price for that race. The school was quarantined for a week, and then our meet had to be pushed back. We didn’t recover and didn’t have enough rest leading up to today.”
In the boys race, Cree jumped to the front and never looked back. He led for the entire race and comfortably took first with a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds.
“I didn’t really have much of a plan entering the race,” said Cree, who also finished 12th at the PIAA Class A meet in 2019. “I was thinking about trying to be conservative the first lap and go for it in the second lap, but I was just feeling it. I wanted to just race like I always do. Start out fast and see how long I can hold it for. I was able to do that.”
Cree, who finished third last year, continued to distance himself from the rest of the pack throughout the meet.
Even after gaining a significant lead early, he failed to let up and bested runner-up Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge (17:17) with a 29-second cushion.
Bollman was the only non-Red Devil to claim a spot on the podium as Central Cambria took six of the top seven spots.
Devon Morgan (17:22), Tyler Gibson (17:29), Adam Lechleitner (17:41), Aiden Lechleitner (17:48) and Eli Wandel (17:53) finished third through seventh, respectively.
“This was just an awesome day for us,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “These kids work super hard, and even if everyone didn’t have their best race, they didn’t let it keep them down. I’m super proud of how we ran today.”
The Red Devils were crowned with their sixth straight conference championship last week after posting an unbeaten regular season.
“Individual accolades are nice, but winning as a team is way more meaningful,” Cree said. “This wasn’t a goal. Winning as an individual really isn’t that important to me. We’re really focused on getting it done as a team. Our goal is to win districts and to win states. That’s what we strive for.”
