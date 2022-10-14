JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe gained the reputation as a pass-heavy play caller during his final few years running a spread offense at Shade, which carried his team to a District 5 Class 1A championship.
Fyfe held this notion through his first handful of games leading the Red Devils, but after falling in the previous four games and dropping six of seven to start the year, he decided it was time for a change.
Favoring the run, Central Cambria racked up 452 yards on the ground to help push the Red Devils to a 44-7 victory over McCort-Carroll Catholic on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium, ending their four-game losing streak.
“I think it fits our personnel better,” Fyfe said. “It helps our quarterback (Brady Sheehan) settle in. He didn’t play in a year, and to expect him to go out and run our spread, I felt like I put him in bad situations. I just wanted to slow the game down.”
Fyfe, who also serves as the Red Devils’ offensive coordinator, ran the ball a total of 54 times, while even tossing in rushing plays from his tenure at Shade.
This included multiple sets in the wing-T offense, with many calls involving counters and misdirection handoffs.
“It was something I used to love calling,” Fyfe said. “As a play caller, I used to love calling the wing-T. There was just so many things you could do. Whatever they take away, you can answer.”
Three different Red Devils each rushed for more than 100 yards, with Grady Snyder’s 130 yards and two touchdowns leading the way.
Elijah Villarrial matched Snyder with a team-high 17 carries, while totaling 111 yards and a score. Nolan Wyrwas ran for 138 yards on just 10 attempts, which included a 60-yard touchdown run.
Four different players found the endzone on the ground for Central Cambria (2-6).
“We played very well as a team today,” Snyder said. “We came out strong and finished strong. The line, especially, did a great job making holes for everyone and getting us moving. This a huge confidence boost for us.”
Central Cambria’s offense remained aggressive throughout the contest, highlighted by the Red Devils converting a fourth down on each of their first five offensive possessions, two coming in their own zone.
McCort-Carroll held steady defensively throughout the first half, forcing two turnovers on downs, and went into the half trailing just 10-0.
The Red Devils then scored three times in the third quarter and on the first play of the fourth to put the running clock into effect.
“We definitely had some good flashes defensively,” McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said. “We just came into tonight a little banged up with injuries and some other things, so we had a lot of guys tonight that were seeing their first varsity action. I want to give those guys credit. I’m proud of the way they played their hearts out.”
The Red Devils held the Crushers to just two yards of offense through the first quarter.
McCort-Carroll recorded all of its three first downs in the contest on a drive in the second quarter that ended in Snyder intercepting a pass.
The Crushers (2-6) did not get into Central Cambria’s side of the field again until their touchdown in the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Angelo Galluci hit Shakile Ferguson for a 63-yard touchdown pass on a slant route.
Prior to the score, Central Cambria forced three turnovers and six punts on the McCort-Carroll starting offense. The Red Devils’ George Dill recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
“I thought we played very aggressive,” Fyfe said.
“We played to our responsibilities. When we do that, we’re a pretty good defense. We’ve showed that this year.”
Smith said he is confident his young team will regain its stride when they host Bishop Guilfoyle in their final home game next week.
“We just have to keep showing up and keep getting better,” Smith said. “It’s all part of getting experience. We understand there is a very big bright spot coming for this football program. You have years like this where you have to get through some things to get to the other side.”
As for the Red Devils, they will look to continue their solid play when they host Somerset next Friday.
“This one is kind of personal for me,” Fyfe said. “I interviewed for that job two years ago and they thought someone else was better, so I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.