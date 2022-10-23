The Central Cambria and Richland boys soccer teams were the only squads within The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area to earn No. 1 seeds in the upcoming District 6 soccer and girls volleyball playoffs.
In total, 21 area teams have advanced to the postseason in District 6.
The 12-2-2 Rams, who won the 2021 District 6 Class 2A title, will host the winner of Tuesday’s Class 1A first-round game between No. 4 seed West Shamokin (6-6-2) and No. 5 Bald Eagle Area (8-9-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal.
No. 3 seed Forest Hills (10-8) will entertain fellow Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe and No. 6 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic (7-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Second-seeded United (13-3-1) will meet the winner of Tuesday’s contest at 8 p.m. Thursday at Richland’s Herlinger Field.
The championship match will be played at Central Cambria on Nov. 2.
In District 6 Class 2A boys soccer, Central Cambria (13-5) will host the victor of Tuesday’s first-round game with No. 5 seed Juniata (8-9) at No. 4 Westmont Hilltop (8-10) on Oct. 31. Cambria Heights (11-6-1) is the third seed and will host No. 6 Penn Cambria (7-10-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face second-seeded Penns Valley (11-4-3) at Philipsburg- Osceola on Oct. 31. The championship game will be played at Hollidaysburg on Nov. 3.
Six-time defending champion Bedford earned the No. 2 seed in the District 5-6 Class 2A girls soccer bracket. The 14-3 Bisons will meet No. 7 seed Richland (8-8-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.
Third-seeded Somerset (12-5-1) will entertain sixth-seeded Juniata (11-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In a pair of quarterfinals at Mansion Park Stadium on Wednesday, No. 8 seed Cambria Heights (9-9) meets No. 1 Central (18-0) at 6 p.m., and fifth-seeded Forest Hills (11-7) will take on fourth-seeded Tyrone (12-6) at 8 p.m. Semifinals are set for Oct. 31 with the title game at Hollidaysburg on Nov. 3.
No. 8 Central Cambria (11-7) hosts ninth-seeded Westmont Hilltop (11-7) in the first round of the Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner will make the trek to face two-time defending champion and top-seeded Philipsburg- Osceola (14-1) on Nov. 1.
No. 10 seed Richland travels to seventh-seeded Marion Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. No. 2 seed West Shamokin (14-2) will host the winner on Nov. 1.
No. 3 seed Forest Hills (15-3) received a bye and will host the winner of sixth-seeded Tyrone (10-5) or 11th-seeded Juniata (13-9) on Nov. 1. Semifinals are set for Nov. 3 with the title match slated for Nov. 5 in Altoona.
In Class 1A volleyball, Portage (16-2) and Bishop McCort Catholic (11-5) secured byes and earned the No. 2 and 4 seeds, respectively. Portage will host the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between seventh-seeded Ferndale (9-10) and 10th-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (5-12) on Oct. 31.
Either No. 5 seed Glendale (13-4) or No. 12 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (4-14) will face Bishop McCort on Oct. 31.
No. 11 United (5-13) travels to sixth-seeded Claysburg- Kimmel (10-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the victor to face No. 3 seed Homer-Center (12-3) on Oct. 31 in a quarterfinal. West Branch (16-0) is the top seed.
Semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 2 and the championship match will take place on Nov. 5 in Altoona.
