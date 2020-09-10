EBENSBURG – It’s generally accepted that a standout quarterback can elevate the play of his corps of wide receivers.
But just how much of an influence can a strong group of wideouts have on the play of an inexperienced signal-caller?
That’s the question Central Cambria High School football coach Shane McGregor and his team are hoping to answer in the affirmative this year.
McGregor’s Red Devils return just about everything except for their quarterback. Carter Seymour graduated after accounting for all but one of Central Cambria’s pass attempts in 2019, finishing with 727 yards through the air.
If the Devils can get solid play at the position, there’s every reason to believe they can take a huge step forward after a 2-8 finish last year. Central Cambria won its first two games but then dropped its next eight.
“It should be good, because a lot of the players returning are experienced and know what it’s like to go up against varsity players,” junior receiver Ethan Gillin said.
Most importantly, in addition to a veteran offensive line, is a proven group of Red Devil receivers. Central Cambria’s top five pass-catchers are back this season. In 2019, they accounted for 61 of the team’s 64 receptions, all but 14 of its receiving yards and all five touchdowns through the air.
Gillin’s 14 catches were second on the team to rising senior Nate Wyrwas, who topped Central Cambria with 27 receptions for 404 yards and two scores.
Running back Levi Keiper also finished the year with double-digit catches. Senior wideout Luca Tsikalas and junior tight end Jake Wentz are proven elements, as well.
“I think it’s going to benefit us,” Wyrwas said. “I think it will help (our quarterback). As long as we can make him comfortable, I think it will turn out good for us.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wyrwas is the guy who moves the chains and is the threat in the red zone, while Gillin complements him with speed and quickness. Tsikalas is an athletic presence who can spell either of the two starters.
Wentz averaged more than 17 yards per catch last year and scored twice.
The Red Devils like to incorporate the running backs in the passing attack, so Keiper and junior Hobbs Dill both figure to be catching the ball out of the backfield – presenting defenses with a lot of receivers for whom they must account.
“We’re all team leaders,” Wyrwas said. “I think that will help us get going.”
A quarterback himself at Central Cambria before walking on at Penn State, where he played for Joe Paterno and current Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien, McGregor knows the value of having guys who can get open and catch the ball.
“The biggest thing is trust,” he said. “You know from the work you’ve put in during the summer, from the work you’ve put in at camp. I know, when I drop back, my guy’s going to be here.
“Not only that, but he’s going to fight for me to get the football if I don’t make a perfect pass.
“That’s a mental security blanket.”
McGregor was heading into camp working with four prospects to potentially take the reins from Seymour: Junior Ian Little and sophomore Brady Sheehan are more traditional dropback passers, while Gillin and sophomore Nolan Wyrwas provide dual-threat options.
Gillin actually is the most experienced of the four, seeing some wildcat snaps and completing his only throw for 9 yards as a sophomore.
Gillin said he was surprised when offensive coordinator Dave Moore told him he was going to play some quarterback last year. And, while he still seems somewhat uncertain about being more than a part-time signal-caller in 2020, he has been growing in his comfort level and liked getting his feet wet in last year’s Somerset game.
“It’s kind of hard to learn everything,” Gillin said. “There’s so much stuff to do, to know, to read. (Having experienced receivers) will be good, especially if we find chemistry.”
Central Cambria fans hope that familiarity turns out to be a winning formula for their Red Devils. The team scored 109 points in the first two weeks last year, beating Johnstown and Penn Cambria. After that, however, the Devils only scored 70 points in the next eight games.
The emergence of the next quarterback is a must for Central Cambria to turn it around.
“It’s going to be one of our main ingredients for success,” McGregor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.