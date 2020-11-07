WINGATE – Football can be a crazy game sometimes.
One moment you’re down two possessions looking like you’re about to end the night with the loss when out of nowhere, one bounce that changes your fortunes and all of a sudden you pull out a dramatic victory.
That happened all in about a minute for Central Cambria Friday as it scored twice in a matter of just a minute capped off by an Ian Little pass to Hobbs Dill from 23 yards out to knock off Bald Eagle Area, 22-19, at Alumni Stadium.
“You fall down, you get back up, you fight through adversity,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “That game was the 2020 football season boiled down to one Friday night. That was the story of it all the way through.
“We have a senior class that went through some tough times the last couple of years, but kept fighting and kept working, and found a way to literally end it with an exclamation point at the end.”
The first half was the start of that adversity building as a bad snap on a punt led to recovery from the Eagles’ Kyler Cunningham, who took a 31-yard scoop and score to the house to give the home team an early 6-0 lead.
That was later followed up on BEA’s second offense drive as Garrett Burns found Hayden Vaughn from 40 yards out to make it 13-0 after the first quarter.
The Devils did find some life around the halfway point of the second frame as Little launched a 65-yard dart to Nate Wywras to cut that deficit in half to 13-7 at the break.
“We were not great in a lot of aspects of the game,” McGregor said. “It’s timely plays. Hobbs Dill, incredible playmaker, had the one called back (touchdown during the fourth quarter), still made more plays. Nate Wywras made some awesome plays, and then our line up front doing the job.
"You might be Clemson or Alabama, you’re never going to play a perfect game all of the time, but sometimes you got to reach deep and find a way to win, and that’s what we did.”
The Red Devil defense held the Eagles to just six points in the second half, both coming off of Carter Stere field goals from 25 and 36 yards out to make it 19-7 in the fourth.
“We didn’t capitalize offensively,” Bald Eagle Area coach Jesse Nagle said. “We missed passes, we missed some runs, and we missed a couple of blocks. We let teams hang around, and we don’t know how to finish yet. We’re young, we don’t know how to finish. When plays are to be made, it seemed like we allowed people to make plays.”
That started to show in the game’s final five minutes. First, Little found Dobbs for what looked like to be initially a 69-yard touchdown pass, but it was negated because of a penalty.
Later it would be Nolan Wywras to Ethan Gillin from 16 yards out to cut the Eagle cushion to five.
Central Cambria took control for good after an onside kick bounced to the Eagles 21-yard line for the game winner.
The Red Devils will officially close the book on this season as they finish 4-3, the most wins they’ve had since 2014.
“I told them pregame when we met, this is a springboard into the next season, and this is a salute to all of the hard work of our seniors,” McGregor said. “Overall, it’s a celebration of a game, you only get so many of these Friday nights. You got to value them, and you really live for these feelings you get right here.”
