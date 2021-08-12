EBENSBURG – The past four Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference volleyball champions headline this year’s coaches’ poll. Bishop Carroll Catholic High School hosted the annual media day event on Thursday.
Central Cambria, the 2017-19 conference champions, received five of the 10 first-place votes to compile 131 points.
Forest Hills, last year’s first-time titlists, totaled 117 points and two first-place votes.
“We see ourselves hopefully in the championship, but there’s very tough teams,” Central Cambria junior outside hitter Alli Malay said. ”There always is in the Laurel Highlands.”
Malay is among the 10 returning letterwinners and six starters the Red Devils have coming back under the direction of first-year coach Alicia Huber. Despite the upheaval, the team is staying together amidst the changes.
“Winning and sticking together as a team because we’ve had to transition from one coach last year to a new coach and then another coach this year,” Malay said.
Forest Hills brings back four letterwinners and three starters from a 13-3 squad that received its first Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association ranking last year. The Rangers are hungry to stay near the top of the league.
“We do have a lot of young girls, but they’re really stepping up to make the team better,” Forest Hills senior outside/right-side hitter Mackenzie Hoover said. “We’re a really good blocking team.”
Bedford and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, which lost to Forest Hills in last year’s LHAC title match, tied for third place with 94 points each. After winning the Mount Aloysius College summer league, the Bisons are primed for a successful season.
“That does give us a boost,” Bedford outside hitter Natalie Lippincott said. “I think it helps our confidence and will help us play with confidence. That always helps having that mentality that we can do it.”
Bedford, which tied for fourth place last year with Central Cambria, finished 10-6 last season and lost to rival Chestnut Ridge in the District 5 Class 2A championship match in five sets.
“I think from losing that championship, we want that win even more,” Lippincott said. “With the seniors coming back, I think we have the potential.”
Rounding out the poll were Somerset (92), Westmont Hilltop (68), Penn Cambria (63), Bishop Carroll Catholic and Central (58), Richland (50), Bishop McCort Catholic (45), Chestnut Ridge (39) and Greater Johnstown (10).
Both coaches and players applauded the conference’s collection of balance and talent.
“There was no game that was a gimme-game,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said. ”I think that will keep the focus because you have to show up every night.
“It’s a fun conference to play in. Every team you play is equally as talented as you. It’s going to come down to who’s on that night and who makes the least amount of mistakes.”
Central returns to the LHAC after leaving for the Mountain League in 2007.
“I think it’s a strong conference,” Central coach Caitlyn Welty said. “Central has had a rough few years with some transfers of coaches. We’re pretty much rebuilding a program.
“The girls are excited and they are a really strong group of girls. I think we’ll fit in really well with the Laurel Highlands.”
With seven starters and letterwinners back, Somerset has its eyes on the league crown. The Golden Eagles finished third in the league last year.
“At Somerset in general, we’ve always been competitive with the top teams,” Somerset senior outside hitter Haley Basala said. “I think we will be up there near the No. 1 spot.”
Richland hopes to climb the standings.
“We have a really young team,” Richland senior outside hitter Madison Sciarrillo said. “It’s really exciting because we haven’t gone to the playoffs. So I’m hoping this year, we can change that around and go to the playoffs this year.”
A yearly contender for league and district titles over the past decade, Bishop Carroll returns four starters and six letterwinners.
“We definitely have different changes this year,” Bishop Carroll senior middle hitter Tia Bradley said. “We have new coaches. We have a lot of new freshmen coming in. Communication is always going to be key with new players. We are definitely working toward a really big goal. I think we can do it this year.”
Entering Missy Raho's second season, Bishop McCort expects to remain competitive.
“We’re very excited for our season," Raho said. "We lost seven seniors, so we have some holes to fill. Even though we lost those seniors, part of our success last year was with our underclassmen. They have developed well. I’m hoping our season will build upon that. We have four of our starters coming back.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
