EBENSBURG, Pa. – A pair of Central Cambria High School seniors will continue their academic and athletic careers at Shippensburg University, an NCAA Division II member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
The duo signed National Letters of Intent on Tuesday.
Corinne Markovich will join the tennis program, while Faith Wilson is slated to become a member of the track and field team.
Markovich will major in business management. She became sold on the Raiders’ program coached by Alison Feeney upon arrival on campus.
“I really liked the campus,” said Markovich, a two-time District 6 Class 2A doubles champion and one-time singles runner-up. “The coach really seemed like she really wants to build up the program and make it as successful as the other athletic programs at the school.
“The coach was really nice. I met with some of the team members and they welcomed me whenever I went up there for an official visit. I just fell in love with the school and everything about Shippensburg.”
Tuesday was a day Markovich had envisioned for a long time.
“It was always something I always dreamt of as a little kid,” she said. “I didn’t really start actually thinking about it and taking it seriously until probably eighth or ninth grade.”
Markovich, also a member of the basketball team, helped Central Cambria win the 2019 District 6 Class 2A team tennis championship.
She won district doubles gold with Olivia Ratchford in 2020 and with Andie McCullough in 2021.
Markovich was the District 6 Class 2A singles runner-up in 2021 to four-time winner Alyssa Kush from Westmont Hilltop.
Markovich’s aggressiveness and length helped her thrive on the tennis courts.
“I definitely think my net game is what I do best,” she said.
“That’s what really sets me apart from other high school kids because a lot of high school kids don’t really love coming to net. I’m more of an attack-minded player.”
Markovich is the daughter of Arlen and Stephanie Markovich, of Ebensburg.
Over her high school career, Wilson became very familiar with Seth Grove Stadium, home of the PIAA track and field championships.
The senior distance runner was part of the 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist 3200-meter relay team and the 2019 fourth-place squad in the same event.
“It definitely did, being able to see it,” Wilson said on whether becoming acquainted with the Shippensburg facilities played a role in her decision. “The atmosphere of the state meet is so big. It kind of gets you excited that you want to be there.”
Shippensburg is coached by Dave Osanitsch and assisted by Steve Spence, a former Olympic marathon runner.
Wilson, who will major in computer science, was a freshman on the 2018 PIAA Class 2A cross country state championship team. She anticipates competing in the 800 and 1600 events, although she wasn’t sold at first in running at the college level.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do collegiate sports right away,” Wilson said. “I was hesitant about it, but once I reached out to the coach and I visited campus, I really liked it.
“I talked to a bunch of people on the team and they were all really nice and had positive things to say about it. I decided that I did want to stick with it because I’ve been doing it since I was in third grade, so I can’t imagine not doing it now.”
Wilson, also a member of the swimming team, enjoyed her time on the successful Central Cambria cross country and track and field teams.
“Just the team, everyone is so positive and so motivational,” Wilson said. “I just look forward to going to practice. I want to run and I want to improve. The people you’re around makes you better.”
Wilson is the daughter of Jeremy and Lynn Wilson, of Ebensburg.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
