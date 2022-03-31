EBENSBURG, Pa. – A pair of seniors at Central Cambria High School announced their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers on Thursday.
During a signing ceremony with friends and family in attendance, Jack Corcoran committed to the St. Francis esports team and Tyler Sheldon will join the Washington & Jefferson football program.
Attending St. Francis has always been a goal for Corcoran, who plans to major in history.
Once the opportunity to compete on the esports team came along, his college decision became even easier.
“I’ve always been interested in St. Francis,” Corcoran said.
“There’s just a lot of good opportunities there. Obviously, the esports program is lovely, and I’m really looking forward to going there in the fall.”
Esports is a newer program both at St. Francis and Central Cambria that features competitive video gaming.
St. Francis esports offers several competitive teams with popular video games, such as “FIFA,” “Fortnite,” “Madden NFL,” “Rocket League,” “Super Smash Bros.” and others.
“I had the chance to compete with the St. Francis team casually once before, and it was a really fun time,” Corcoran said.
“They’re all really fun people, and I think I’m going to fit in really well there.”
In the short history of the Central Cambria esports program, Corcoran is now the fourth Red Devil to earn opportunities at the collegiate level.
He was credited by his coaches for playing a key role in the development of the program.
“Jack has really been a leader the entire time we’ve had this program in existence,” Central Cambria esports coach Lisa Urbassik said. “We’re building up our program, and I couldn’t be more proud of him. It’s going to be really hard to fill his spot, and he just can’t be replaced.
“He’s been such a joy, and he’s so amazing to work with.”
As he departs the program, Corcoran hopes that other students become involved with what has been a “rapidly growing” program.
“Esports is easy to join, and it’s really fun,” Corcoran said. “Anybody can be apart of it.”
Corcoran is the son of Chris and Kristen Corcoran, of Ebensburg.
After previously committing to play football elsewhere, Sheldon couldn’t stop thinking about Washington & Jefferson.
Following a visit to the campus and a conversation with the school’s football coach, Sheldon trusted mentor Mike Sirianni and flipped his decision to join the Presidents on the gridiron.
“The campus is beautiful, and I had a really good conversation with their coach,” Sheldon said. “When I was in the car on the way home, I made the decision that I wanted to commit to Washington & Jefferson instead. Everyone there is so nice, and they have a long history of success.”
Sheldon will play for Sirianni, who enters his 20th season at the helm of the program.
Washington & Jefferson, which is a Division III school, went 8-3 in 2021 as a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Sheldon was recruited as an offensive lineman, but the Presidents’ coaching staff has not made it clear where exactly he will line up at.
“I’ve played everywhere on the line,” said Sheldon, who suited up at right tackle with the Red Devils this past fall. “I played guard my sophomore year and was at left tackle my junior year. I can really play anywhere on the line.”
Sheldon played a critical role for a Central Cambria team that rushed for just under 2,000 yards and nearly made the playoffs in 2021.
In addition to football, Sheldon also competes in shot put and discus with the Central Cambria track and field team, and he is also considering a collegiate track career.
“I haven’t reached out to the track coaches yet, but it’s a thought,” Sheldon said.
Sheldon is the son of Donald Sheldon and Jeanine Truman, of Ebensburg.
