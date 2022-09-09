EBENSBURG, Pa. – Starting over for Central Cambria has been a little bit of a challenge the first two weeks, but Friday night they experienced the living example of the expression third time is the charm.
The Red Devils struck fast and smothered Greater Johnstown all night as they trounced the Trojans 47-6 in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference action.
The triumph is the first under new coach Don Fyfe.
“That’s been the goal,” Fyfe said of winning for the first time at the Red Devils helm. “Starting over a new program, it’s going to be tough. You got to make goals and be successful for that senior group who worked hard from the day I got here. Seeing them smiling was worth everything.”
Central Cambria wasted no time getting on the board as Zach Taylor took a 56-yard missile from Brady Sheehan to the end zone to get the home squad on the board.
Moving ahead to late in the quarter and it turned into the Grady Snyder show as he racked up 67 of his game-high 106 yards rushing and finished the drive on a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead.
“Our (Offensive) line was great today, they moved the ball, made lanes for me to get open, get up field,” Snyder said. “I really give it to the line. They blocked perfect.”
Central Cambria outgained Johnstown 300-50 in the first half and amassed 16 first downs to three. The Devils racked up 373 total yards to the Trojans’ 196.
Fyfe was proud of his underclassmen’s performance which includes a young offensive line.
“Three of those guys are sophomores, and they play hard,” he said. “We just got to keep building with the momentum that we have right now.”
Brady Sheehan was also 11-for-17 with a pair of touchdown passes and one interception.
Things only got worse for the Trojans in the second as Elijah Villarrial and Nolan Wyrwas added scores of their own for a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Trojan head coach Antwuan Reed is preaching remaining positive even with how difficult the first three weeks have been for his team.
“We’re just trying to keep fighting and teaching as much as we can,” he said. “Right now, it’s a tough loss we took tonight, I’m hurt for the guys right now.
“We just got to keep fighting and keep stepping in the right direction. We still got a long season.”
Taylor activated the running block on a 91-yard interception return to close out the third quarter.
Central Cambria will now look to win two in a row as they head to Chestnut Ridge while Johnstown is looking for their first win of the season at home next week against McCort-Carroll Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.