CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Central Cambria graduate Ally Simmers was named as an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).
A total of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers were listed as WGCA All-American Scholars for the 2019-20 season. Simmers, a rising sophomore at Allegheny College, was one of only 15 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) student-athletes listed. She joins a group of 22 Allegheny golfers to have received WGCA All-American Scholar honors.
Simmers recorded an average of 92.2 as a newcomer, with her best finish of 10th place coming at the Nazareth Invitational. Additionally, she placed 17th after carding a 183 at the Allegheny Invitational, helping the Gators win their first tournament of the year.
To be selected to the All-American Scholar Team, a women’s golf student-athlete must hold a 3.5 cumulative GPA, must play in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team and be of high moral character and in good standing at the college making the nomination.
