Max Murin

Iowa's Max Murin celebrates after securing a victory during Session III of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on March 10, 2019, in Williams Arena in Minneapolis. 

 University of Iowa Athletics

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Iowa redshirt sophomore Max Murin won the 141-pound title at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Monday night. 

Murin, a Central Cambria graduate and No. 1 seed in the tournament, defeated Campbell’s Josh Heil 5-3 in the finals. The two-time scholastic state champion racked up 1:38 of riding time in the final bout after he trailed 2-1 going into the third period. 

Murin avenged a loss in last year’s Midlands finals. He earned a 4-0 decision over Ohio’s Shakur Laney in the semifinals.

Tags

Recommended for you