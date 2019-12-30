HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Iowa redshirt sophomore Max Murin won the 141-pound title at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Monday night.
Murin, a Central Cambria graduate and No. 1 seed in the tournament, defeated Campbell’s Josh Heil 5-3 in the finals. The two-time scholastic state champion racked up 1:38 of riding time in the final bout after he trailed 2-1 going into the third period.
Murin avenged a loss in last year’s Midlands finals. He earned a 4-0 decision over Ohio’s Shakur Laney in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.