Central Cambria High School graduate Max Murin is doing his part to help the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team contend for the top spot in the Big Ten and NCAA Division I rankings.
A senior 149-pounder in his fifth season with one of the most elite programs in college wrestling history, Murin has a 6-1 record and is ranked 10th in his weight class this week.
The Hawkeyes ranked second to Penn State in the most recent national poll after previously holding the top spot in the rankings.
Last week, Murin beat fifth-ranked All-American Yahya Thomas 4-3 in Iowa’s 33-6 dual-meet win at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. Murin trailed 3-2 when he hit a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds remaining and rode out Thomas for the win.
“Max Murin is a warrior, like in every sense of the word,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a Hawkeye Nation TV interview posted on social media.
“He’s a guy that when you see his face, when he’s done competing, he stuck it in there. There are stitches and bruises and bumps.
“We’ve never had a problem with Max Murin as far as his attitude, drama, anything. Very workmanlike.“
A two-time state champion and four-time PIAA placewinner at Central Cambria, Murin has been a significant part of the Hawkeyes program since 2017-18, when he redshirted, but still went 16-3 as an “unattached” wrestler.
Murin posted a 17-9 record at 141 pounds in 2018-19 and was an All-American in 2019-20, when he was the seventh seed at the NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the championship event.
Murin was a national qualifier last season to help the Hawkeyes win the NCAA team title.
His career mark over the past three-plus seasons is 39-18. Including his freshman season, Murin is 61-22 entering this week.
When asked how he developed a reputation as such a hard-nosed competitor, Murin gave a nod to his home region during a Hawkeye Network TV video interview.
“Definitely growing up in the southwest Pennsylvania area, a tough, blue-collar area,” Murin said.
“You’ve got to grow up tough. Then, being around Young Guns, a lot of really good wrestlers in that area growing up.
“Then, coming to Iowa, same thing.
“There are so many good wrestlers in our room. You’ve got to get tough or you’ve got to go. That’s the only way. If you want to stay here, you’re going to get tough eventually.”
After his big win over Northwestern’s Thomas on Friday, Murin followed with a 9-3 decision over Christian Kanzler in Iowa’s 36-3 victory at 21st-ranked Illinois on Sunday.
Iowa has won 28 consecutive dual meets, including 27 straight in the conference.
Murin, who has overcome injuries throughout his career, returned to the Iowa lineup on Dec. 5, edging sixth-ranked Ian Parker 3-2 as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 22-11.
Early in his college career, Murin broke an eye socket bone and his jaw, and suffered a concussion in 2018. He missed time with an injury in 2020.
“What we’ve seen from him this year, one thing we have to do is closely monitor him,” Brands said. “If it’s his call, he’s going. Every day, he’ll go.
“We have to monitor him pretty closely to make sure he is making the right call each day and not putting himself into situations where he’s doing more harm than good when he’s got options to maybe go a little bit lighter on the day. Always have loved his approach to the sport.”
