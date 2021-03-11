Iowa redshirt junior Max Murin has been awarded an at-large berth to the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis next Thursday through Saturday.
Murin is one of six 149-pound wrestlers to earn an at-large berth. His selection means Iowa will send its entire 10-man roster to the national tournament. The Hawkeyes are the nation’s top-ranked team and captured their 37th Big Ten championship on Sunday.
Murin is the No. 12 seed and will meet Indiana’s Graham Rooks, the No. 21 seed, next Thursday. The two-time PIAA champ is 4-3 this season with three wins against ranked opponents. His only losses are to the top three medalists at the 2021 Big Ten championships.
