Central Cambria High School graduate Max Murin announced he will return to the University of Iowa NCAA Division I wrestling program for the 2022-23 season.
A two-time PIAA champion with the Red Devils and an All-American at Iowa, Murin posted his intentions on Twitter. He will wrestle in his sixth year at Iowa, including a redshirt season in 2017-18 and the COVID-19 pandemic year of eligibility.
“After having some time to reflect after this season, I want to say that I am extremely grateful for all the experiences and opportunities that God has given me through wrestling,” Murin announced on his Twitter account. “Not only do I have a magnitude of love for this sport, but also for the teammates I have formed close relationships with, my amazing coaches, and the loyal fans who have supported me along the way. With that being said, I am not ready to be done quite yet and still have goals I want to accomplish. … Sixth year here we come!”
The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling Twitter account posted Tuesday afternoon, “It’s officially official. … Mad Max is back!”
Murin has a career 53-23 record with the Hawkeyes. This past season, the 149-pounder went 14-5. He placed third at the Big Ten Conference tournament and also earned academic Big Ten honors.
He qualified for the NCAA tournament and won two matches before falling in the quarterfinal round and in the consolation bracket.
Murin was a national qualifier in 2019, 2021 and 2022. He earned All-American status in 2020 by qualifying for the seventh seed in the national tournament that was canceled due to the pandemic.
At Central Cambria, Murin won PIAA Class 2A individual championships at 113 pounds as a sophomore in 2015 and as a senior at 138 in 2017, when he was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
A four-time state place-winner, he finished as PIAA runner-up at 126 pounds as a junior and was fifth at 113 as a freshman.
Murin’s 156 wins set a Central Cambria record as well as his single-season mark of 40 wins.
