HERSHEY – Central Cambria graduate Jeremy Eckenrode and the Indiana (Pa.) men’s golf team cruised to their second straight and 30th overall Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship on Saturday with a 297 team score in Round 2 to outlast Mercyhurst by four strokes.
Eckenrode, a graduate student who was named to the 2020 PSAC first team, finished tied for fifth place with teammate Shaun Fedor. Indiana has won four out of the past five PSAC championships.
The Crimson Hawks rallied in Saturday's second and final round, shooting a tournament-best 297 to finish with a 33-over 601 on the weekend, with Mercyhurst trailing at 37-over 605 and Shepherd in a distant third with a 52-over 620.
IUP entered Saturday four strokes back of Mercyhurst after shooting a 20-over 304 on Friday. The Lakers shot a 21-over 304 Saturday, eight strokes worse than IUP.
After Shepherd, Gannon (625), Clarion (626) and California (Pa.) (627) finished fourth through sixth place.
The Crimson Hawks finished the tournament with all five golfers in their lineup among the top 11 on the final leaderboard. Junior Nicholas Ward was IUP's top finisher, coming in fourth overall with a seven-over 149 for the weekend. His second round was the best of any IUP golfer during the tournament, shooting a one-over 72, including three birdies on the back nine.
Indiana junior Jack Buccigross and sophomore Richie Kline tied for ninth with an 11-over 153.
