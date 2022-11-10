Bloomsburg junior middle blocker Liz Bopp was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Division second team on Thursday.
Bopp, a Central Cambria graduate, finished the 2022 season with 168 kills and hit .238, leading all starters for the Huskies. She averaged 1.66 kills per set this season. Bopp finished the year with 68 total blocks, second on the team, and averaged 0.68 per set for the season. Bopp posted 37 digs and 15 aces as well.
Against PSAC teams, Bopp averaged 1.82 kills per set and hit .261 in 55 sets. She averaged 0.8 blocks per set and posted 44 total blocks.
Bopp notched double-digit kills in six matches this season. Bopp opened the season with a near-perfect hitting day against Lake Erie as she hit .385 with 10 kills on 26 attempts and no errors. She added four aces as well. In the Huskies' five-set win at Millersville, Bopp hit .409 with 12 kills and just three errors on 22 attempts. She had 10 kills at Kutztown and another 11 against Millersville at home. Bopp ended the season with 10 kills at East Stroudsburg and 14 kills behind a .448 hitting day in the five-set win at Kutztown on Saturday. She had just one error on 29 attempts to go with her career-high 14 kills and season-high six blocks.
Bopp was a two-time all-state selection at Central Cambria, which she compiled 901 kills, 439 blocks and 109 aces over her career.
