YORK – Indiana (Pa.) senior Gabby Gironda swam the anchor leg on the record-breaking 800-yard freestyle relay team at the PSAC Swimming and Diving Championships last week.
Paige Mikesell, Michelle Lopes, Amber Baldini and Gironda, a Central Cambria graduate, combined to clock a time of 7:33, 4.62 seconds faster than the second-place team in the event to finish first, breaking the school’s previous record time.
Gironda anchored the second-place 400 medley relay unit, while also coming in fourth in two other events (200 butterfly and 400 free relay). She also picked up seventh-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.
The Crimson Hawks claimed second place as a team.
