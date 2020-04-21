Indiana (Pa.) senior golfer Jeremy Eckenrode was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference first team on Tuesday. This marks the first career PSAC honor for Eckenrode, a Central Cambria graduate. He was named to the PING Division II All-Atlantic Region team last week.
The senior was second on Indiana’s team with a 75.27 scoring average, posted four top-10 finishes in five events in the fall, including a second-place finish at the Mercyhurst Fall Shootout and a second place finish at the PSAC Championships.
Eckenrode, a two-time District 6 Class AA individual champion, was also the fourth-ranked player in the Atlantic Region according to GolfStat.
Indiana’s Shaun Fedor was voted as Athlete and Freshman of the Year. The Crimson Hawks’ Dan Braun was named Coach of the Year.
