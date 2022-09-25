HERSHEY, Pa. – Claiming a tiebreaker victory over Montour, the Central Cambria girls took home top team honors in the girls Class 2A race at Saturday’s PIAA Foundation cross country meet.
The Red Devils and Spartans each finished with 97 points with Annaliese Niebauer and Morgan Brandis placing 12th and 13th, respectively to lead the local squad. Niebauer finished in 20 minutes, 16 seconds, while Brandis followed in 20:23.
The girls Class 1A race saw Portage’s Alex Chobany medal with a 13th-place time of 21:37. Portage and Chestnut Ridge each competed in the 1A race, but did not field enough runners to score in the team competition.
In the Class 1A boys race, Central Cambria placed second as a team with 99 points, 28 off the pace of Jenkintown. Chestnut Ridge (416 points) took 15th in the team chase, while Portage (756) was 28th out of 32 scoring teams.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman topped area individuals with a third-place finish, crossing the line in 16:57. A trio of Red Devils placed in the top 20 as Aiden Lechleitner (17:01) placing fourth, Cody Roberts (17:21) taking seventh and Evan George (17:47) finishing 20th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.