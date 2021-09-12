WHITE OAK, Pa. – The Central Cambria girls cross country team tallied 52 points to defeat second-place Beaver by 57 points to earn the 19th annual Red, White & Blue Classic Class 2A team title on Saturday.
Central Cambria junior Annaliese Niebauer finished in sixth place with a time of 19:51. Freshman Morgan Brandis (19:59, eighth place), senior Stella Kuntz (20:07, 10th), senior Abby Walwro (20:33, 15th) and sophomore Alaina Sheehan (20:33, 18th) rounded out the scoring lineup.
Central Cambria freshman Keira Link (20:58) and senior Faith Wilson (21:01) both finished in the top 25.
The Central Cambria boys team took fourth place with 141 points. Grove City was first with 42 points, followed by Hampton (118) and Blackhawk (135).
Senior Aiden Lechleitner (16:43, fifth place), junior Devon Morgan (17:10, 20th), junior Cody Roberts (17:18, 24th), sophomore Evan George (18:04, 48th) and freshman Dom Kuntz (18:11, 53rd) rounded out the Red Devils lineup.
Bishop McCort Catholic also competed in the event.
