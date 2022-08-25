EBENSBURG, Pa. – After approaching Red Devils returnees to try to find out who he should recruit from the Central Cambria High School hallways to bolster the roster, one of the first players to whom new coach Don Fyfe reached out was Brady Sheehan.
Sheehan was part of the quarterback competition in camp before the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season that eventually was won by Ian Little. Sheehan played for the school’s golf team in 2021 instead of football, but, a player since peewee league, Sheehan was receptive to making a comeback as a senior.
“With the new coaching staff, I liked the opportunity to show myself, and I liked the offense,” Sheehan said.
Fyfe, who used a high-powered passing game to take Shade to a District 5 championship and a PIAA playoff berth in 2018, is hoping Sheehan can be the poster boy for an attacking style he plans to employ on both sides of the ball to help revitalize the Red Devils after a 4-6 2021 campaign.
“We’re probably going to be undersized every game we play, but we’re going to be aggressive,” said Fyfe, a former quarterback at Chestnut Ridge High School and then-St. Francis College.
“We’re not going to sit back. I think we’re going to be an exciting team to watch.”
It’ll be a different approach for the Red Devils. Fyfe is going with a pass-happy spread offense and has brought in Pete Kuharchek from Conemaugh Township to install a blitz-heavy 4-4 defense.
“The transition’s honestly been pretty smooth,” senior wideout/linebacker Zach Taylor said. “I think it’s the way they’re bringing it up. They’re bringing it up a couple of plays per week. We learn two or three new plays per week, you rep it, then you learn two or three new plays the next week.”
Taylor is one of the few familiar faces that’ll be in the starting lineup when Central Cambria heads to Westmont Hilltop to open the season on Friday. The Red Devils only return starters at seven spots. The 2021 team featured 17 seniors.
Nolan Wyrwas is among the returnees, having started as a receiver and cornerback in 2021. He also punted.
Wyrwas is coming off a solid season in which he led the team with 24 receptions and accounted for more than 600 all-purpose yards. He caught seven touchdowns.
“I’ve been working on getting off the ball quicker, that first step,” Wyrwas said. “I wanted to come back bigger and stronger. That’s a big thing when you’re a wideout. I want to get a winning record this year.”
With now-graduated Hobbs Dill being injured in the first quarter of the fourth game after a strong start to 2021, Central Cambria returns three players who started at linebacker. However, the offensive line is being completely retooled, with a couple of sophomores looking at starting.
The only returning starter is Karter Quick, and he’s moving from center to left tackle.
“I’m more of a leader this year,” Quick said. “I’m trying to help guys learn plays, trying to help them get blocks right, just help them get ready for that experience on Fridays. The biggest change we’ve had to make this year, and I know for me, personally, has been our discipline.”
If Quick and the line can gel, there’s a chance Sheehan and the receivers could put up big numbers. Wyrwas said Sheehan hasn’t missed a beat reconnecting with the team.
“I like throwing the ball a lot,” Sheehan said. “Having receivers with experience helps a lot.”
Fyfe saw Central Cambria up close near the end of 2021 when he was Bishop McCort’s offensive coordinator in a 42-20 loss to the Red Devils.
“I loved the way they played,” Fyfe said. “They put it on us. The first thing you notice is the facilities. When I heard (former coach) Shane McGregor had resigned, I was immediately intrigued.”
