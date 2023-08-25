JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When McCort-Carroll Catholic took over on offense following a punt with just over five minutes remaining in the game, head coach Tom Smith had every intention of letting the result of the game rest in the hands of his offense.
Trailing Central Cambria by five points, the Crushers started at their own 34-yard line and drove to the Red Devils’ 7.
But, the Central Cambria defense held.
On fourth-and-8, Crushers quarterback Angelo Gallucci scrambled before being pulled down a half-yard short of the first down marker, sealing the Red Devils’ 15-10 victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We had a timeout (on second down), and I said, ‘go make a play,’ ” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said. “We stepped up and stood strong. They had an open guy in the end zone (on fourth down). We were focusing on their backs and receivers, but then their QB would get loose around the edge. Thank goodness we have linebackers with some speed that can make a play like that.”
After a run set up McCort-Carroll with second-and-3 at the Central Cambria 7-yard line, Smith called timeout with 53 seconds remaining.
Another short run by Gallucci set up third down, and after a scramble, Gallucci found Brock Beppler for what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown. However, the play was ruled an illegal forward pass, which pushed the Crushers back to a fourth-and-9 from the 13.
Gallucci tried to reach the first down by going around the right edge, but was tackled from behind by Deklan Estep to force the turnover on downs.
“We had a great defensive stop, and our offense was just grinding,” Smith said. “We have some young guys on our offense, and that’s just a matter of growing and learning how to get the ball into the end zone. We have to take this lesson and build off of it.”
McCort-Carroll’s stout defensive effort kept the Crushers within striking distance for the duration of the game.
The Crushers blocked a field goal and forced four total Central Cambria turnovers, two coming on interceptions by Bentley Bainey and one on downs.
Luke Stevens also recovered a fumble on Central Cambria’s first possession of the game, which led to McCort-Carroll capitalizing with Lukas Conner’s 29-yard field goal that gave the Crushers an early 3-0 lead.
“This game was a 22-boy fight inside a phone booth,” Smith said. “I was proud of our effort. Our defense was able to get the ball back for our offense to give us opportunities to score. For early in the season, our defense is in a good spot. Our offense is coming along, and we’ll eventually be able to capitalize on those opportunities.”
The Crushers’ initial lead quickly evaporated after their final three offensive drives of the first half resulted in a punt, a safety, and a turnover.
Red Devils quarterback Hunter Pittsinger, while going in-and-out of the game due to injury, hit Grady Snyder for a 31-yard touchdown pass to put Central Cambria ahead 7-3 after one quarter.
Central Cambria added a safety on a high snap during a punt to lead 9-3 at the half.
“These guys made my heart stop about eight times tonight,” Fyfe said. “I had a quarterback toughing it out and playing on one leg. We had some offensive mistakes tonight that could’ve been very costly. There was definitely some jitters with tonight being the first game.”
Snyder then opened the third quarter by intercepting a Gallucci pass and returning it deep into Crushers territory before scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run. A missed two-point conversion out the Red Devils in front 15-3 with 7:58 left in the third.
Snyder proved to be the Red Devils workhorse in the game, carrying the ball 33 times for 145 yards and a touchdown, while catching two passes for 46 yards and another score. He even filled in at quarterback when Pittsinger was on the sideline.
“This game was very nerve-wracking and exciting for sure,” Snyder said. “Our defense pulled through. Our team fights to the end, and that’s the motto we follow. I’m glad we were able to get this win. I did my best to fill in my role and do my best for my teammates.”
McCort-Carroll set the eventual final just two plays later after Gallucci hit Brock Beppler on a 77-yard touchdown pass with 6:56 left in the third.
Central Cambria, which won its season opener for the first time since 2020, will host Bald Eagle next week. McCort-Carroll will travel to Bishop Guilfoyle.
“It’s great to start the season on a high note,” Fyfe said. “You prepare six to eight months for that first game, and to see it come though is a big confidence booster. We still have to get back to the drawing board and keep getting better. Every week is a test, and we passed the test tonight.”
