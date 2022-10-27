Central Cambria will be the favorites during Saturday’s District 6 cross country championship races at the Indian Valley Elementary Center course in Reedsville.
In 2021, both Red Devils teams won gold in Class 2A. The boys team has dropped down to Class 1A in 2022.
On the girls side, Central Cambria has won four straight and 16 of the past 17 District 6 team titles. The squad has finished in second place at the PIAA meet in 2020 and 2021.
Central Cambria senior Annaliese Niebauer won district gold and sophomore Morgan Brandis finished in third place in 2021 in Class 2A.
Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm, a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, figures to be near the top of the pack as well after finishing fourth in 2021.
Other area girls teams at the Class 2A level are Penn Cambria and Westmont Hilltop.
On the boys side, Penn Cambria is the lone area team in Class 2A.
Central Cambria senior Aiden Lechleitner finished in second place and senior Devon Morgan took fourth in 2021. The Red Devils earned their eight consecutive District 6 team crown in 2021.
