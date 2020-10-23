The District 6 playoff soccer pairings were released Friday. Central Cambria earned the top seed in boys’ Class AA and will host No. 8 seed Bald Eagle at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
No. 4 seed Cambria Heights hosts No. 5 seed Huntingdon at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 3 seed Westmont Hilltop will meet No. 6 seed Richland at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trojan Stadium.
In Class A, No. 3 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic will meet No. 2 seed St. Joseph’s at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bald Eagle Area.
No. 3 seed Penn Cambria will travel to No. 2 seed Hollidaysburg for a Class AAA semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2.
In girls’ Class A, No. 4 seed Bishop McCort Catholic will play at top-seed Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In Class AA, Bedford is the top seed and will host No. 8 seed Central at 7 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals. No. 5 seed Forest Hills travels to No. 4 seed Bald Eagle Area for a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday. No. 3 seed Richland hosts
No. 6 seed Somerset at 7 p.m. Monday. No. 2 seed Westmont Hilltop meets No. 7 seed Huntingdon at 6 p.m. Monday at Trojan Stadium.
• In District 5 boys’ Class AA, top-seed Bedford hosts No. 4 seed Forbes Road on Thursday, time to be announced. No. 2 seed Somerset hosts No. 3 seed Chestnut Ridge at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.