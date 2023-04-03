A pair of Central Cambria High School standout student-athletes will continue their academic and athletic careers at Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference institutions this fall.
Aiden Lechleitner will join the cross country and track and field teams at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Jensen Westrick is set to compete on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania swimming team.
Lechleitner plans to major in mechanical engineering.
“I chose UPJ because their engineering program is better than the others,” Lechleitner said.
Coach Nick Ramirez leads both the cross country and track and field teams at Pitt-Johnstown.
The distance runner also considered Shippensburg and Slippery Rock.
This past fall, Lechleitner led the Red Devils to their first PIAA boys cross country team championship. Lechleitner finished in ninth place individually in the Class 1A race to pace the team.
“Aiden’s even-keel personality and consistency is what made him a great runner and leader,” Central Cambria cross country and Athletic Director Randy Wilson said. “He set the tone that helped his cross country team win the first team state title in Central Cambria school history.”
Lechleitner, who finished in 17th place in 2021 in Hershey, was a member of four District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference cross country championship teams. Central Cambria was runner-up at the 2020 PIAA Class 2A championships.
On the track, Lechleitner was the 2022 LHAC and District 6 Class 2A champion in the 800 meters. He was a member of the 2022 District 6 Class 2A championship team and ran a leg on the 2022 PIAA fifth-place 1600 relay squad.
Competing at the college level was always one of his goals.
“Having the ability to run in college means a lot to me,” Lechleitner said. “I am most excited to have the opportunity to continue my running career and compete against previous high school teammates.”
Lechleitner is the son of Mike and Nicole Lechleitner.
Westrick will take her talents to Indiana. The standout swimmer certainly made a splash in the pool with four individual school records and having been a member of two record-holding relay teams.
“I chose IUP because the campus and team seemed like a great fit for me,” Westrick said. “IUP’s team is very competitive and I am extremely excited to swim for Coach (Chris) Villa and his staff.”
Westrick competes in the freestyle, butterfly and individual medley. She also considered PennWest Edinboro.
After starting to take swim lessons at the age of 5, Westrick has excelled in the pool ever since.
“Jensen is a very versatile swimmer and a great asset to the team,” Central Cambria swim coach Amy Haycisak said. “She captured multiple school records from her hard work and dedication to the sport.”
Westrick plans to major in criminology (pre-law).
“I have always wanted to swim in college since I started my first team at 6 years old,” Westrick said. “I am extremely excited to continue my swimming career at IUP and see how I can develop through their program. Their team is extremely competitive and has a great atmosphere.”
Westrick is the daughter of Stephen Westrick and Aimee Willett.
