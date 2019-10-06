Defending champions Olivia Ratchford and Emma Ratchford of Central Cambria have earned the top seed at Monday’s District 6 Class AA doubles tournament set for the Summit Tennis & Athletic Club.
The Ratchfords will face the Hoopers, Madison and Marisa, of Bishop Guilfoyle in the round of 16.
Second seeded Erin Talko and Sarah Manna of Bishop Guilfoyle draw Melanie Hong and Maria Cortes of Westmont Hilltop in the round of 16.
Eight other area pairs are also slated to get underway.
• The District 5 Class AA singles tournament set for Monday at Somerset High School has been postponed to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Somerset tennis courts.
