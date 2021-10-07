ALTOONA, Pa. – One can’t look long at Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich and not be reminded of pro tennis Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport, only left-handed. Graced with a sound all-around game, she stands around 6-foot-1, cutting quite the imposing figure on the court.
When she starts barking exclamations immediately after points, the Central Cambria High School senior becomes that much more intimidating.
To foes and friends alike.
“It’s pretty daunting, honestly,” said Andie McCullough, Markovich’s classmate and Red Devils teammate, “because sometimes I’m like, ‘Is she mad at me?’”
When Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s duo of Marisa Hooper and Erin Talko showed signs of life and possibly knotting the District 6 Class 2A girls’ doubles tennis finals at a set apiece, Markovich turned up the intensity bar another couple of levels, consuming the Marauders’ fire with her own as she and McCullough captured the championship, 6-1, 6-3, on Thursday at the Herb Faris Tennis Courts at Mansion Park.
It’s the second year in a row Markovich has taken home a doubles gold medal, last year teaming with four-time doubles champion Olivia Ratchford. It’s the fifth straight year Central Cambria has won the district doubles tournament and the sixth time in seven years.
“I came here wanting to be a two-time doubles D6 champion,” Markovich said. “The energy out here was amazing. We were screaming after every point and getting each other hyped up for the next shot.”
Markovich’s shouts of “let’s go!” resounded at the pivotal part of the match. The Red Devils breezed through the opening set as the Marauders tandem had trouble returning Markovich’s and McCullough’s serves. However, after their serve was broken on the very first game of the second set, Hooper and Talko came back to break McCollough in the fourth game to tie things at 2-all.
Markovich and McCullough, though, got a break point after trailing 30-15 in the next game. The district singles runner-up last week, Markovich made it count with perhaps the shot of the match: A backhand near the net that hugged the singles line for one of Central Cambria’s four second-set winners.
In the ensuing game, Markovich yelled after a put-away at the net gave Central Cambria the lead en route to going up 4-2.
Bishop Guilfoyle had another shot to draw even in the eighth game, but Markovich hit a shot at the net that set up McCullough for a beautiful shot from the baseline to make it 30-all. After three deuces, the Marauders shot the ball deep, and McCullough held serve.
“I definitely did sense that they were gaining some momentum, but I just told my partner, Andie, that we had to keep attacking and play our game,” Markovich said. “This year, I was calm and collected. I definitely wanted to get gold since I fell short in singles.”
The Red Devils reeled off the first three points of the next game, and McCullough came out with the upper hand on a net volley, hitting a shot back at near point-blank range that Talko got her racquet on, but couldn’t keep in play on championship point.
“It was just like relief. The whole time, I knew we could do it if we really dug deep. Having it done was a weight off my shoulders,” McCullough said. “I was pretty nervous not to let Corinne down, but I thought we both played pretty well.”
Markovich and McCullough were the Red Devils No. 1 and 2 singles players during the regular season, but McCullough played doubles all junior year.
“Corinne’s got power. Andie’s got strategy. They work well together and they communicate,” Central Cambria coach Kim Cavalier said.
Markovich and McCullough only had five unforced errors in the first set and 22 in the match. The Red Devils had seven winners, but also hit a number of shots such as McCullough’s match-ender that would have required extraordinary effort to return.
“Our (35) unforced errors hurt us a bit, but my girls played their hearts out,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach and former St. Francis University player Sam Fulchiero said. “I think the experience of being in this (before) and just being pumped up was an advantage for (Central Cambria).”
