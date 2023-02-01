EBENSBURG, Pa. – A pair of Central Cambria High School seniors committed to their college destinations on Wednesday morning.
Elijah Villarrial will play football at St. Francis University, which is coached by his father Chris Villarrial. Abbie George is slated to join the cross country and track and field teams at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Elijah Villarrial is excited to join a St. Francis football program at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level on the rise.
In 2022, the Red Flash went 9-3 and won their second Northeast Conference championship.
“I just really like what’s going on up there,” Villarrial said.
“They have a really good program. They just won the championship last year. I got a lot of buddies from around here that are going up there, too. It should be fun.”
Villarrial joins Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus, Richland seniors Grayden Lewis and Sam Penna and Windber’s John Shuster in this recruiting class.
In 2022, the 6-foot, 180-pound Villarrial ran for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 131 yards on offense and totaled 66 tackles and 21/2 sacks on defense.
The business major was recruited as an inside linebacker.
“It’s very exciting,” Villarrial said of joining a program he has been around his whole life. “I was a water boy there for a very long time, so being a part of the team will be very fun.”
Elijah’s older brother, Levi, is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman at St. Francis. Also a member of the baseball and track and field teams at Central Cambria, Elijah Villarrial is excited to play under his father, who played 11 years as an offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.
“Definitely the biggest help,” Elijah said of learning football from his father, the all-time winningest coach at St. Francis.
“He knows more (football) than anybody around here.”
Elijah Villarrial is the son of Chris and Kristen Villarrial.
George has been a key cog on the cross country, swimming and track and field teams at Central Cambria. She was a member of the 2020 and 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver-medalist cross country squads. George also earned a silver medal as part of the 2021 3200-meter relay team in track and field and anchored the gold-medalist relay team in the same event this past May in Shippensburg.
George found her ideal fit at Baldwin Wallace, a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
“I looked at Edinboro and a couple of different other schools,” George said. “I decided on Baldwin Wallace because they have the sport management program I want and everything. I loved the campus.
“That and meeting the team, those are the biggest factors in my decision.”
George will run for the Yellow Jackets, who are led by coach Joe Eby. Baldwin Wallace’s strong reputation in sport management helped lured her to Ohio.
“They have a ton of internships,” George said. “They do a lot of cool stuff, like they’ll go to the Super Bowl and help with that.”
The distance runner is known for her consistency and work ethic.
“She’s everything a coach wants: hard worker, super-positive attitude, never gets too high, never gets too low, great team leader and she’s tough as nails,” Central Cambria cross country and track and field coach Randy Wilson said. “I can go on and on. Abbie doesn’t have complete collapses. She’s super-consistent. I get goosebumps when I think about that anchor leg she ran in the 4-by-800 last year. It was the calmest I’ve ever been in the anchor leg of any 4-by-800 we’ve ever run.”
George is the daughter of Mike and Nikki George.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
