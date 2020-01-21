EBENSBURG – Central Cambria scored three unanswered goals in the third period to beat Westmont Hilltop in a meeting of two teams at the top of the Laurel Mountain Hockey League standings.
Chase Stormer scored twice, including the eventual game-winner on a deflection of Ian Swope's shot at 11:14 of the third as the Red Devils snapped Westmont Hilltop's 11-game winning streak in LMHL play.
The Red Devils (11-0-2) had a first-period goal by Richard Plowman with an assist by Nolan Johnson. Neither team scored in the second period.
Westmont Hilltop (11-1-2) took the lead via third-period goals by Kobe Rickabaugh at :54 from Mathias Noll and Nick Rozich at 2:26.
But Stormer scored at 7:15 and then netted the go-ahead score at 11:14. Braden Sweeney found the empty net to set the final at 15:50.
Westmont Hilltop outshot Central Cambria 37-25. Devils goaltender Reece Spicher had 35 saves. Westmont Hilltop's Ian Amaranto had 21 stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.