EBENSBURG – Following a conference call of its board of directors Saturday, the Laurel Mountain Hockey League decided not to crown a champion for the 2019-20 season.
Due to the escalating effects of COVID-19, the LMHL was forced to close its doors for the season following a mandate from USA Hockey, which ordered that all high school boys and girls hockey playoffs immediately come to a close.
The season halted just hours before the opening round of the playoffs on March 12.
“We understand the circumstances,” Central Cambria coach Tom Eckenrod said. “There are things a lot more important right now. But we’re definitely pretty disappointed though. It would have been nice to see the championship awarded.”
League officials indicated it contemplated retroactively awarding the Ann Harris Smith Cup to Central Cambria (18-2), which boasted the best record in the regular season.
The board of directors ultimately could not agree, forcing the cup to remain on the shelf for this year.
“The entire team is very upset that the league did not even think about postponement,” Central Cambria senior Joey Semetkoskey said. “We all have an empty feeling that we will never be able to fill. It is just a terrible situation not only for my team, but everybody has lost something.”
The Ann Harris Smith Cup, named after the longtime Windber School District teacher, has been awarded to the LMHL champion beginning with the 2016-17 season.
Central Cambria, which was ranked No. 1 in the state by My Hockey Rankings, was poised to be the top seed in the playoffs and held a two-game advantage over second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (16-4).
“I definitely think we were the team to beat,” senior Dylan Bloom said. “We had a great season and took first overall during the regular season. We just got better and better throughout the season.”
Eight players recorded double digits in goals, and no team scored more goals (143) in the regular season.
With a deep lineup of upperclassmen that could roll three lines, the Red Devils felt this was arguably their best shot at winning a title.
“I think we deserved to be the champion,” senior Ian Swope said. “There were only a handful of games this year where we didn’t beat a team by seven goals. Our team chemistry was amazing. We knew we were capable of something special from our very first game. It’s just disappointing.”
Central Cambria was searching for its first championship in program history after posting runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2019.
Eckenrod said the program does plan to raise a banner commemorating the team as regular season champions.
“I feel the team handled it as well as we could have,” senior Nolan Johnson said. “It is one of those things that as time goes on, I personally grow more content with every day that follows. No one can deny us of the things we accomplished throughout the season, and for that, it eases the emotions that come with a decision of this magnitude.”
