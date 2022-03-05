HOLLIDAYSBURG – Racking up 237 total points over two days, Central Cambria’s boys swimming team grabbed its third straight District 6 Class 2A team title on Saturday at Hollidaysburg Area High School, punctuating the victory with a school record in the 400 freestyle relay, touching the wall at 3 minutes, 30.73 seconds.
The Red Devils quartet of Jack Soyka, Hunter McMullen, Aiden Wandel and Adam McGlynn was one of seven local winners between the boys and girls meet. Central Cambria’s team total outdistanced Huntingdon (164) and Westmont Hilltop (126) in the boys competition while Bellfonte’s 232 in the girls’ meet topped Somerset (184) and Central Cambria (168).
The district champion in each event secures a spot at the PIAA championships on March 18-19 at Bucknell University.
Other local champions from Saturday’s boys races included a pair of gold medalists from Westmont Hilltop as Elijah Innis took the 100 freestyle in 47.78 while teammate Cael Long topped the podium for the second time on the weekend by taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.75, picking up his third straight District 6 title in the event while also setting a pool and team record.
Conemaugh Township’s Herman Zilch IV won his fourth straight gold medal in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 55.10 while Blacklick Valley’s Noah Marsinko was a repeat winner in the 500 freestyle, topping the field in 5:06.98.
Bedford’s Leah Shackley claimed a pool and District 6 record in the 100 backstroke, clocking in at 54.35. Westmont Hilltop’s Sasha Innis’ victory in the 100 freestyle gave her two gold medals in the two-day event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.