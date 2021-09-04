SIDMAN – The Central Cambria High School girls volleyball team defeated Tyrone 2-1 to claim the Gold Bracket title at the inaugural Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament on Saturday. Nineteen squads competed in the event.
Central Cambria, the No. 4 overall seed, defeated No. 5 Somerset 25-20 in the quarterfinals and No. 8 Forest Hills 25-16, 25-17 in a semifinal. Forest Hills knocked off top-seed Indiana 25-22 in a quarterfinal.
Tyrone topped Hollidaysburg in the other semifinal.
In the Silver Bracket, Cambria Heights edged Portage 2-1 for the title. Cambria Heights topped North Star 25-16 and Penn Cambria 25-15, 25-23 to advance to the title match. Portage defeated Richland 25-16 and Penns Manor 26-24, 25-15.
Other area teams competing in the tournament were Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort Catholic, Conemaugh Valley, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage and Richland.
