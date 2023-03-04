STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Central Cambria boys swimming team wrapped up its fourth straight District 6 Class 2A title on Saturday, collecting a pair of first-place finishes on its way to 202 points for the weekend while Bedford's Leah Shackley set two meet records at Penn State University’s McCoy Natatorium.
The Red Devils’ 200 free relay quartet of Cody Roberts, Alex Burns, Hunter McMullen and Aiden Wandel edged Huntingdon by .27 seconds to claim gold in the event, finishing in 1:34.53. McMullen also took first in the 100 backstroke in 58.11, edging Richland’s Aiden Culp by .4 seconds.
Central Cambria also took second-place points in the 200 medley relay (Ethan Haycisak, Roberts, McMullen and Wandel), 50 free (McMullen) and 100 free (Roberts).
Huntingdon took second with 180 points, while Bellefonte (147), Cambria Heights (116) and Richland (102) rounded out the top five.
Blacklick Valley’s Noah Marsinko topped the field in the boys’ 200 IM, touching the wall in 2:03.70 while also notching first in the 100 free in 49.86 seconds.
Bellefonte’s girls team totaled 219 points over the two-day meet, finishing ahead of Central Cambria (163.5), Homer-Center (135), Huntingdon (131) and Somerset (127), who comprised the top five.
Shackley blitzed the field in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 53.10, over seven seconds ahead of second place, while also setting a meet record in the event. She also posted a meet-record time in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 50.83 seconds to smash her previous mark of 54.35, set in 2022.
Westmont Hilltop’s Sasha Innis took the girls’ 50 free in 24.45 and the 100 free in 53.94.
The Central Cambria girls 200 free relay team of Ava Monborne, Lindsey Hodge, Laila Ashurst, and Jensen Westrick took first in 1:44.12.
