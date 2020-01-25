SOMERSET – The Somerset swim team hosted its annual Drew B. Hittie Memorial Eagle Invitational on Saturday. Drew was a coach for Somerset from 2010-15. Coach Drew passed away from melanoma in 2015.
This meet is run in his memory. Eleven teams were represented: Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Central, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Marion Center, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop.
The Somerset Lady Eagles pulled out the win with 237 points overall. Taking second with 205.5 points were the Central Cambria Red Devils. The Marion Center Stingrays took third with 199 points.
“We swam well today. There were a lot of exciting and close races. It was nice to see such a great turnout for the meet,” said Somerset coach Lauren Hershberger.
On the boys side, it was Central Cambria taking first with 351 points. The Westmont Hilltoppers took second with 207 points, while Somerset and Marion Center tied for third place with 164 points.
“I am very pleased with all their performances today,” said Central Cambria coach Amy Haycisak. “They continue to show growth and this win in a reflection of their hard work and dedication throughout this season.”
Leading the Somerset Lady Eagles to the team win was freshman Carly Richard. Richard was a triple winner taking first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.17). Richard was a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay squad (1:48.51) joined by teammates Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire and Kaylee Richard. The same four ladies took gold in the 400-freestyle relay (4:02.84).
Haley Basala was another individual winner, taking first in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.39). In the girls 200 medley relay, the team of Sarah Petry, Madison Dzurko, Mckenzie Watt and Lexi Deckard from Cambria Heights won with a time of 2:08 just ahead of the team from Westmont Hilltop by 0.28 seconds.
Dzurko captured the 200 IM (2:26:24) and 100 butterfly (1:05:49), while Petry took the 100 backstroke in 1:03:99.
On the boys side, Westmont Hilltop’s team of Landon Miller, Elijah Innis, Cael Long, and Nathaniel O’Stafy took top honors with a time of 1:54:16 in the 200 medley relay, while Innis also took first in the boys 200 freestyle (2:01:74), and Long took first in the 200 IM (2:10:19) and 100 breaststroke (1:07:77).
The Central Cambria boys took the 400-freestyle relay with the unit of Isaac Haycisak, Aiden Wandel, Mike McCloskey and Seth Farabaugh touching the wall in a time of (3:46:04).
Other winners were Herman Zilch IV from Conemaugh Township in the 100 backstroke (57.89) and 100 butterfly (54.99), Greater Johnstown’s Brady Oswalt in the 500 freestyle (5:40:55), Lauren Mock from Westmont Hilltop in the 500 girls freestyle (5:31:84), Jackson Jeffries from Central in the 100 freestyle (53.48) and 50 freestyle (23.64) and Central Cambria’s Jensen Westrick won the girls 100 freestyle in 56.03 and the 200 freestyle (2:02:05), setting two school records.
Awards were presented to the top three relays and top three individuals in each event.
