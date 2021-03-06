HOLLIDAYSBURG – The Central Cambria boys repeated as District 6 Class 2A team champions on Saturday at Hollidaysburg Area High School. With 212 points, the Red Devils surpassed Westmont Hilltop (178) and Marion Center (177) among a field of 10 teams.
Despite not winning any individual or relays championships, Central Cambria picked up three runner-up finishes and four bronze medals.
Six individual swimmers and three relay teams from the area won gold and will advance to the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships on March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
On the boys side, Westmont Hilltop junior Cael Long took first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.75) and 200 individual medley (2:04.51). He also helped the 200 medley relay team consisting of Landon Miller, Elijah Innis and Nathaniel O'Stafy win in 1:46.62 and the 400 free relay team of O'Stafy, Mark Rutledge and Innis prevail in 3:34.4.
Conemaugh Township junior Herman Zilch IV repeated as champ in the 100 butterfly (52.73) and 100 backstroke (55.14) for the third consecutive year.
Blacklick Valley freshman Noah Marsinko hit the wall in 5:01.07 to win the 500-free race.
In girls action, Somerset's Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard repeated as champions in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:55.64.
Bedford freshman Leah Shackley bursted onto the scene with two district titles in the 100 back (57.51) and 100 free (54.14).
Westmont Hilltop senior Lauren Mock, a Messiah recruit, successfully defended her title in the 200 free, clocking in at 1:59.2.
Central Cambria sophomore Jensen Westrick took home the 100 butterfly title with a time of 1:01.68.
Bellefonte won the girls title with 209 points. Somerset (177) and Westmont Hilltop (131) finished second and third, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.