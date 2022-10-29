REEDSVILLE, Pa. – Some things in life are absolute truths. You can set your clocks with them.
Death, taxes, the leaves changing color in the fall, and Central Cambria winning District 6 cross-country titles come to mind.
On Saturday, coach Randy Wilson and his Red Devils squads brought home double team gold again at the District 6 cross country championships.
Central Cambria led the area contingent of 27 qualifiers to the PIAA championship meet with 14. Forest Hills followed with five, while United and Westmont Hilltop each had two. Penn Cambria, Richland, Cambria Heights and Portage had one each.
The PIAA championships will be held at the Parkview Course in Hershey on Nov. 5, beginning at 9 am.
The Central Cambria girls captured their fifth straight 2A championship and 17 of the past 18 with a score of 22. They now head to the Parkview Course next week with their eye on the prize after finishing second in the state in 2021.
Delaney Dumm of Forest Hills won the girls’ race with a time of 18:35.6, knocking off defending champion Annaliese Niebauer, who crossed the finish line in 19:06.8 for second. Dumm, a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, placed fourth this past year.
Central Cambria had all seven runners reach the top 10. In addition to Niebauer, Abagail George (19:28.3) took third, Morgan Brandis (19:44.1) fourth, Abagail Sheehan (19:56.8) placed sixth, Alaina Sheehan (20.08.3) seventh, Alaina Long (20:39) eighth, and Aubrey Ruddek (21.43.3) finished 10th.
The Rangers came in second in the team race with 59 points. Samantha Papcunik (19:50.1) and Danielle Dumm (21.47.6) placed fifth and 11th, respectively, and will join Delaney Dumm in Hershey.
The Red Devil boys, down to 1A this year, scored 30 points grabbing the first-place trophy for the ninth consecutive season.
Central Cambria put four in the top 10, led by a second-place finish from Aiden Lechleitner (16:08.3), who took second in 2021. Cody Roberts (16:31.2) was third, Dom Kuntz (17:18.2) came in seventh, and Evan George (17:24.9) was 10th.
Jake Wilson completed the Red Devils' scoring with a time of 17:35.8, good enough for 12th. Ian Wray (18:59.6-30th) and Tanner Archangelo (19:47.1-51st) round out the Central Cambria squad.
Derek George (17:08.6-6th) and Eli McCoy (17:39.9-13th) moved on to the state meet for the Hilltoppers in the 1A race. Also advancing were Tyler Caron (18:02.2-15th) and Josh Morrison (18:03.2-16th) of Forest Hills, United’s Colton Henning (17:24.6-9th), and Brock Eckenrode (18:22-17th of Cambria Heights.
Westmont Hilltop (85) took third, United (165) placed fifth and Forest Hills (184) grabbed sixth place in the team race. Cambria Heights made it five area teams in the top 10 of the 1A standings with a score of 250, good enough for ninth.
Alex Chobany of Portage, the freshly minted Heritage Conference champion, ran the course in 20:17 to place fourth in the girls’ 1A race to punch her ticket to Hershey. Richland’s Alea Ladika (20:53.2-6th) and United’s Sarah Marshall (21:17.4-9th) also advanced. The Rams and Lions finished fourth and fifth in the team race.
In the boys’ 2A race, Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski earned a PIAA berth crossing the line in 17:23.7 for eighth place.
