The circumstances may have been a little different than the usual PIAA Cross Country Championships, but the Central Cambria boys and girls teams adapted to the change of script relatively easily on Saturday in Hershey.
In a varied format, both of the District 6 champion Red Devils teams finished second, the highest finish ever for the boys, in a pair of hard-fought PIAA Class AA races.
On the boys side, the Red Devils ended up with 71 points with Lewisburg out of District 4 claiming the title with 57. Kennard-Dale (81), Grove City (94) and Greensburg Salem (142) were third through fifth, respectively.
Individually, senior Toby Cree was the top Central Cambria finisher, eighth overall, behind champion Gary Martin of Archbishop Wood, who won in 16:12. Cree improved on his 12-place finish from last year.
Also among the top 25 finishers for the Red Devils was sophomore Devon Morgan, who was 17th.
The Red Devils' girls team had 77 points, just behind District 4's Warrior Run, which had 44. North Catholic (117), Blue Mountain (126) and St. Mary's (148) rounded out the top five.
Olivia Haas of Blue Mountain was the Class AA individual champion in a time of 18:56. Central Cambria sophomore Annaliese Niebauer was 16th and junior Stella Kuntz was 20th.
The highest area Class AA finisher was Westmont Hilltop sophomore Julia Dill, who was 15th. District 6 champ and Westmont Hilltop senior Ellie Dorian was 38th.
In the Class A races, sophomore Ava Whysong of Chestnut Ridge, the District 5 champ, had the top girls finish, ninth overall, while Portage freshman Alex Chobany was 22nd behind senior champion Carmen Medvitt of Shenango, who ran the course in 20:16.
Mustangs junior Lauren Shaffer, the District 6 champion, was 42nd overall.
The team champ was District 6 winner Penns Valley with 37 points, well ahead of second-place Mohawk, which had 63.
In Class A boys, Penns Valley senior Colton Sands successfully defending his title in a time of 16:42, but Jenkintown edged the Rams for the team title with 44 points compared to 84 for Penns Valley.
Chestnut Ridge sophomore Calan Bollman was the top area Class A boys runner, 17th overall.
Fifty-seven boys and girls in Class A and AA represented the area – 25 boys and 32 girls – joining hundreds from across the state who ran for medals in Hershey.
