The Central Cambria High School girls and boys cross country teams each won dual meets against Somerset on Wednesday to finish undefeated seasons in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Red Devils girls beat the Golden Eagles 15-50, and the boys defeated Somerset 15-45. Coach Randy Wilson’s teams each went 12-0 in the LHAC.
The Central Cambria girls had won 17 consecutive conference titles from 2003 to 2019 and reclaimed LHAC gold. The boys team has won the conference dual-meet title eight consecutive seasons.
“It’s a big deal to win the Laurel Highlands Conference,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “I think that some people think because you win all the time it loses its luster. It doesn’t for us.”
Portage’s Lauren Shaffer won the girls individual race at 18:42, a course record at Maple Crest. Central Cambria took the next nine spots, with Annaliese Niebauer placing second at 19:22.
Central Cambria’s Devon Morgan won the boys race at 17:01 and the Red Devils took the first five spots.
