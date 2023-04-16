ARMAGH – Taking first in all but two events on the track, the Central Cambria boys easily outdistanced host United to claim the team title at Saturday’s Bill Wilt Memorial Invitational.
Derry Area’s 124 points led the Trojans to the top of the girls team competition as they held off Central Cambria (102), Bellwood-Antis (99), Portage (57) and Purchase Line (55).
Led by double-winner Dom Kuntz (1600 and 3200) along with Jon Wess (110 hurdles), Nolan Wyrwas (100), Ojha Ojha (200) and Cody Roberts (800), the Red Devils tallied 149 points, topping United by 59 points. Windber (77), Bellwood-Antis (57) and Ligonier Valley (47) rounded out the top five.
The Red Devils’ 3200 relay quartet of Kuntz, Jake Wilson, Roberts and Aiden Lechleitner clocked in at 8:29.26 to top the podium. Central Cambria’s 400 relay team of Wess, Shay Adams, Ojha and Wrywas took gold in 44.41. First place in the 1600 also went to Central Cambria’s group of Ojha, Grady Snyder, Roberts and Lechleitner, who broke the tape at 3:38.94.
United’s Gaige Grassmyer (400) and Ty Gapshes (300 hurdles) broke up the Central Cambria dominance on the track. Area winners in boys field events included Portage’s Bode Layo (discus), Windber’s Blake Klosky (shot put), Ligonier Valley’s John Jablunovsky (high jump) and Mark Jablunovsky (triple jump), Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers (long jump) and United’s Andrew Payne (pole vault).
United’s Sarah Marshall (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Portage’s Cami Burkett (100 and 200), Central Cambria’s Annaliese Niebauer (800 and 1600) and Windber’s Riley Brubaker (long jump and triple jump) each took two events.
In the relays, Central Cambria’s 3200 team of Abigail Sheehan, Alaina Sheehan, Abigail George and Niebauer and its 1600 squad of George, Alaina Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan and Lola Taylor topped their respective fields.
