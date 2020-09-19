EBENSBURG- A physically-imposing night up front led the Central Cambria football team to victory Friday night.
With an experienced offensive line leading the way, the Red Devils ran for 197 yards and shut out Cambria Heights with a 28-0 victory.
“That was a physical western Pennsylvania-style football win,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “We always know it’s going to be a big-boy fight when you play Cambria Heights, and this year we knew we had the chance to match them.”
It was Central Cambria’s first victory against Cambria Heights since 2014.
Over the past few seasons, the Red Devils have fielded a young and inexperienced offensive line.
Though that group took its initial lumps, the big guys up front have evolved into an experienced and intimidating group that proved to be an X-factor.
“We were just the more physical team,” Red Devils junior lineman Reece Werner said.
“We came in, hit hard and got to work. We like to put our heads down and get our noses dirty. We’re a physical team.”
Central Cambria (2-0) was able to get the running game established early and opened the scoring late in the first quarter when Levi Keiper broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run.
Running back Hobbs Dill doubled the score midway through the second stanza with a diving reception in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard score. Dill led his team with 101 rushing yards and a pair of scores
Heights (0-1) attempted to retaliate, but Central Cambria stood its ground defensively.
The Highlanders mustered 128 yards offensively but turned the ball over three teams.
Nate Wyrwas and Ethan Gillen each snatched an interception, and Trevor Novotny had a strip sack in the third quarter.
“We ran the ball and scored when we had to, but our defense really led us,” Dill said. “They kept that zero on the scoreboard, and it let us offense relax and just make plays.”
The Highlanders were led by junior running back Ryan Haluska, who rushed for 92 yards. Heights was without running back Jared Fox, who suffered an injury in practice late this week.
“We got beat in every phase of the game,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Credit Central Cambria – they came ready to play. They were more physical than us, and they were the tougher team tonight”
Dill found a gaping hole in the line on the first possession out of halftime and scampered into the endzone untouched for a 57-yard score.
Wyrwas padded the lead with a four-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter.
Red Devils quarterback Ian Little finished the night an efficient 6-for-9 with 115 yards passing and two touchdowns.
For the second straight year, Central Cambria starts the season with a pair of wins. The strong start fell short last fall, however, as the team went on to win eight-straight.
With Johnstown circled on the calendar for next week, the Red Devils are looking to keep the momentum rolling.
“Every week has been a test, and this group has to prove themselves,” McGregor said. “We had to prove that we could hang with a physical Westmont team (during a preseason scrimmage), and we had to prove that we could get a win against Forest Hills last week.
“Tonight, we had to prove we could beat a team we haven’t beaten in a long dang time. Next week, we’ve got to prove we can play tough on the road. Johnstown is a big-play team, and that can always give a team problems. We have to be ready.”
