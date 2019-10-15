Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 55F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with occasional light rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.