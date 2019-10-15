Top-seeded Central Cambria defeated second-seeded Westmont Hilltop 3-2 to capture the District 6 Class AA girls tennis championship on Tuesday at the Hilltoppers’ courts.
The Red Devils (17-3) won the district crown for the third time in four years, knocking off the defending champion Hilltoppers in a rematch of last year’s title match.
The two programs have combined to win the past eight district titles, with Central Cambria taking the championship in 2016, 2017 and this year. Westmont Hilltop won last year and four straight times from 2012 to 2015.
In singles competition, Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush defeated Olivia Ratchford, 6-1, 6-1.
Central Cambria responded with wins by Emma Ratchford over Marifer Cortes, 6-1, 6-4; and Corinne Markovich over Melanie Hong, 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Sam Archangelo and Rachel Holtz of Central Cambria defeated Maria Mackall and Madison Podrebarac, 6-3, 6-0.
Westmont Hilltop’s Samantha Cavrak and Morgan Allen defeated Ella Persio and Andie McCullough 6-0, 5-7 (10-1).
The Hilltoppers are 16-4.
Westmont Hilltop won two regular-season matches against Central Cambria and finished in a three-way tie for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with the Red Devils and Somerset.
