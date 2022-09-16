SIDMAN, Pa. – Central and Forest Hills were locked in a close battle for much of the first half of Friday night’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest, but a crucial takeaway converted into a touchdown in the final seconds before the break turned the momentum in favor of the Scarlet Dragons, who went on to take command in the second half en route to a 39-16 victory over the Rangers.
The Scarlet Dragons (2-2) were up 14-7 late in the second quarter, with Forest Hills (0-4) looking for a potential tying score before intermission. However, Central’s Jason Clark sacked Rangers quarterback Jacob Poldiak and forced a fumble on the play that was recovered by the Scarlet Dragons’ Caden Schenk at the Forest Hills 29 with 1:05 left.
Four plays later, Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine drilled an 18-yard touchdown strike to Clark with 25 seconds remaining to put the Scarlet Dragons up by 13 at halftime, and Central went on to score three unanswered touchdowns over the final two quarters.
“I thought our balance was good, and our defense played pretty well,” said Central coach Dave Baker. “They (Forest Hills) are a quality team and played hard.”
Hoenstine was the catalyst for the Scarlet Dragons offense, and he was able to distribute the ball among multiple playmakers. The senior signal-caller finished 9 of 20 for 160 yards and four touchdowns, completing passes to seven different receivers. He also ran for another score.
Seven Central ballcarriers combined for 203 rushing yards, led by Kade Rhule’s 69 yards on 10 carries.
The Rangers were held to 89 yards on the ground to go with 104 passing yards, with two turnovers leading to Central touchdowns.
“We made way too many mistakes on offense,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers. “We had multiple penalties that killed drives, and the turnovers have been killing us all year. We have to fix that.”
Central got on the board midway through the first quarter thanks to a 33-yard punt return by Lingenfelter that set the Scarlet Dragons in great field position at the Rangers 17. It took just two plays for Hoenstine to connect with Hunter Smith for a 13-yard score, and Smith added the point after for a 7-0 lead.
Forest Hills then saw an 11-play drive on the ensuing series come up short in the red zone after a false start penalty on fourth-and-one at the Central 9 led to an incompletion on the following play.
The Rangers answered later in the second quarter, moving 54 yards in seven plays, aided by a Scarlet Dragons pass interference penalty. Poldiak found Jeremy Burda in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, and Nolan Cabala’s extra point knotted the game 7-all at the 6:44 mark.
Hoenstine’s 46-yard bomb to Lingenfelter on the next possession set up Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run that eventually put Central back on top to stay.
Forest Hills surprised the Scarlet Dragons by recovering an onside kick to open the second half, but the Rangers were unable to pick up a first down. Central responded with a six-play scoring drive capped off by Hoenstine’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Benton that made it 26-7.
The Rangers picked up a safety later in the quarter when the Dragons were called for holding in their own end zone, but after Forest Hills was stopped on downs following the ensuing free kick, Central extended the advantage when Hoenstine finished a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a 13-yard scoring pass to Rhule.
A strip sack and fumble recovery gave the Scarlet Dragons possession at the Ranger 11 early in the fourth, and Central’s final touchdown came two plays later on Hoenstine’s 2-yard keeper.
The Rangers completed the scoring with just over five minutes to play when Nate Cornell tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Colby Rearick.
Central will host Chestnut Ridge next Friday, while the Rangers will travel to McCort-Carroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.