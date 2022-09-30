ROARING SPRING, Pa. – A string of three straight scores in the second and third quarters helped Central pull past McCort-Carroll Catholic in Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest.
Just when McCort-Carroll (2-4) was within a score in the second quarter, Central tallied three consecutive scores to lead by 22 points at halftime. The Crushers came within two scores to begin the third quarter, but the Scarlet Dragons increased their advantage on their way to a 55-21 triumph.
“We had opportunities we fell a little bit short on,” McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said. “We drove it down to the 8-yard line and we attempted a field goal (in the second quarter). We missed that, it went off the upright. They went down the field and scored off of that. They got the ball back and scored a late one to make it 28-6. To start the half, we fired back on our first drive and trailed 28-12. They just kind of overpowered us in the third quarter and were able to get up on us and break away.”
Central senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, an all-state selection in 2021 who led the squad to the Class 3A semifinals, threw six touchdown passes on the night.
“He’s ridiculously good at running around,” Tom Smith said of Hoenstine.
“He’s like a magician running around back there. He was able to scramble and flip the ball downfield, find some guys open. We had to cover for quite some time. He’s (Hoenstine) an all-state football player for a reason. He had a pretty darn good night running and throwing.”
Central (4-2) started the scoring on Shalen Yingling’s 58-yard touchdown pass from Hoenstine. Hunter Smith’s kick gave Central a 7-0 lead just 1:08 into the game.
McCort-Carroll answered with Ibn Shaheed’s 29-yard touchdown run. The kick was missed.
Central replied with three scores to end the first half. Eli Lingenfelter hauled in touchdown passes from 8 and 5 yards.
Hunter Smith caught a 13-yard scoring strike from Hoenstine as Central led 28-6.
In the third quarter, McCort-Carroll’s Johnny Golden found Shakile Ferguson on a 71-yard touchdown strike to pull within 28-12.
Hoenstine connected with Hunter Smith (16 yards), Lingenfelter (7) and Kaden Fisher (33) on third-quarter touchdown throws as the Scarlet Dragons went ahead 49-12.
In the fourth quarter, Central’s Max Baker found paydirt from a yard out.
McCort-Carroll’s Jon Delia tallied a 4-yard touchdown run to close the scoring.
Despite the lopsided loss, Tom Smith found some positives in his team’s performance.
“I couldn’t be more proud of some of the young guys that we started tonight,” Tom Smith said. “We started two freshmen tonight and they battled as hard as they could for their teammates. I’m really proud of those boys.
“I appreciate the effort that our team gave during this football game. We were a little bit banged up. We don’t want to make excuses, but I also want to highlight the fact that we had some kids that don’t typically start for us come in and worked really hard to give our team an opportunity to be competitive late into the game.
“We knew we were kind of up against it coming into this game with Central having a good team and us having some struggles here this year. Our goal was to come in here and get better. We absolutely did get better today. We’ll hopefully continue to get better heading into next week and the back end of this football season.”
“Our goal is to make a run at the Single-A playoffs. We have to win a couple more games to do that, but I think we’re going to win a couple games down the stretch.”
