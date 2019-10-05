ROARING SPRING – Central methodically pulled away from visiting Bishop Carroll Catholic 34-0 on Friday night in the Mountain Conference.
Elijah Harbaugh caught a 35-yard TD pass from Braden Kitt to get the scoring started. Austin Keith booted the extra-point.
Josh Biesenger caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Hoenstine to set a 13-0 score after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Hoenstine had a 49-yard touchdown run and Biesinger caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Kitt. Ethan Eichler’s two-point conversion run made it 27-0 at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Kitt threw 13 yards to Hoenstine for a touchdown and Keith’s extra-point set the final score.
Central improved to 4-3 while Bishop Carroll Catholic fell to 3-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.