The Northern Cambria High School girls volleyball program established a string of consistency and championship-caliber play for three decades under former coach Mike Hogan.
Martella’s Pharmacy made history by ending a city’s seven-plus decade championship drought in the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament.
Both teams will be recognized during the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday night at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
The six-member Class of 2020 officially will be inducted following a pair of COVID-19 pandemic related postponements. Inductees include Don Bailey (football), Andrew Hawkins (football), Melissa Myers (volleyball/track), Ed Sherlock (athletic administration), Brad Stramanak (football) and Jess Zinobile (basketball).
World Cadet champion wrestler Bo Bassett of Bishop McCort Catholic High School and two-time PIAA wrestling champion Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills High School also will be honored during the banquet.
Northern Cambria’s Hogan retired after 30 years after the conclusion of the 2020 season.
His Colts girls teams won four state championships (2005, 2009, 2018, 2019) and twice finished as PIAA runner-up (2004, 2006).
The 2018 and 2019 state champions will join the Colts’ two previous gold-medal-winning teams as honorees. The 2005 and 2009 PIAA winners were recognized during the 2010 Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.
Northern Cambria won nine District 6 Class 1A crowns under Hogan and 13 Heritage Conference titles, including eight straight from 2004-11.
The 2019 state championship Colts team produced five all-state performers in Maggie Hogan, Camryn Dumm, Autumn Donatelli, Rayna Buza and Jenna Lutch.
The 2018 gold-medal team had all-state picks in Maggie Hogan, Dumm, Nicole Bearer and Buza.
Martella’s Pharmacy became the first Johnstown team to win the AAABA Tournament title, ending a drought of 73 previous tournaments dating to the first event held in 1945.
Manager Jesse Cooper’s team edged perennial tournament power New Orleans 3-2 in the 2018 title game in front of a packed Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Left-handed pitcher Brady Walker, a product of North Star and Pitt-Johnstown, tossed 82/3 innings for the win. Central Cambria and Indiana (Pa.) product T.J. Adams got the final out via strikeout on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.
Adams’ final pitch set off a wild celebration on the field and in the stands. A parade through the streets of Johns- town was held in honor of the AAABA Tournament championship team the following weekend.
Bassett pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, to capture the 45-kilogram freestyle title in July.
At age 14, Bassett was believed to be the first world champion in any sport from Cambria County, as well as the youngest world champion wrestler in history.
Then a junior, Arrington won his second PIAA championship in March at the Giant Center in Hershey. The Forest Hills standout beat Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos 10-3 for the 132-pound title in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
Arrington also won a state title at 113 pounds as a freshman, beating Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe 10-3 in the championship match in 2019.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.