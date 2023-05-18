PORTAGE, Pa. – After hitting a solo homer in the second inning, Portage senior catcher Sydney Castel knew that one run wasn’t going to be enough.
With their season on the line against No. 9 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic Thursday in the District 6 Class 1A first round, Castel and the eighth-seeded Mustangs converted at the plate with a big third inning.
Portage collected four hits in the third, including a triple from Castel, to pave the way for a 5-2 victory.
“We all had it in our minds that (Bishop Carroll was) going to be a hard team to beat,” said Castel, who went 3-for-3 with two extra-base hits.
“We looked at our records, and they played harder teams than us. We knew they were comparable to us, so we had to go out and fight hard for the win today.”
Following a scoreless first inning, Castel first got Portage (10-10) on the board with a solo blast in the second frame.
After facing a 2-2 count and fouling twice to keep her at-bat alive, she finally found a pitch she liked and rocketed a shot over the right-field fence to put her team ahead.
“Sydney has been a pretty consistent hitter for us the entire season, and really her entire career,” Portage coach MaKena Baumgardner said. “We know that she’s going to battle back in a count. She was behind on an 0-2 count, but she battled back to find the perfect pitch. Even though she was behind in the count, I wasn’t stressed for her at all. She’s a seasoned player, and she knows what type of pitch to look for.”
Castel’s homer was Portage’s only hit through the opening two innings, but the rest of the Mustangs offense eventually followed suit in the third.
An RBI single from Tori Harrison drove in Makenna Redfern to double the lead, and with two outs, Payton Noll delivered a double to center field that scored Harrison to make it a 3-0 game.
Castel carried the momentum on the ensuing at-bat and launched a triple to right field to grow the lead to four, and Lily Koban capped off the high-scoring inning with an RBI single to increase the Mustangs’ lead to five.
“After my home run, I was trying to just pick everyone up,” Castel said. “They came through, and all of our hitting picked up. Our fielding was good. We didn’t have any errors. That was really big for us.”
Bishop Carroll (3-11) outhit Portage 9-7.
The Huskies received three hits from Elaina Smith, and the duo of Mary Golden and Taylor Diehl each had a pair of hits.
It was Bishop Carroll’s first playoff appearance since 2019.
“I was really proud of our girls today, especially the bottom half of our order,” Bishop Carroll coach Tim Golden said. “Everyone keeps stepping up on this team. I wish we could all step up at the same time, but we’re going. We’re only losing one senior. We have some incoming freshmen that we’re excited about. We’re hoping that next year is a different story.”
Trailing big in the sixth inning, the Huskies rallied to cut the deficit to three.
Mary Golden and Alicia Heinrich posted back-to-back singles and worked the basepaths to get into scoring position.
With two outs, Elaina Smith knocked down a single through a gap in the infield to drive both runners home as the Huskies had life.
“As the season went on this year, we learned to fight when we were down,” said Huskies pitcher Jaydn Strittmatter, who fanned seven in the loss and is the team’s lone senior. “We finally gained that mental aspect and learned what it takes to win.”
Much of Bishop Carroll’s offense was halted by Mustangs junior pitcher Paige Phillips, who stranded several Huskies’ base runners and struck out nine in the circle.
“You just have to forget about the runners on base,” Phillips said. “I always just act like nobody’s there and focus on the next at-bat.”
Portage travels to face No. 1 seed West Branch in the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals Monday.
