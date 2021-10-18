YORK, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lukas Cascino and Bedford’s Matthew Edwards each shot an 83, tying them for 35th place and placing them 11 strokes back of Union City’s Josh James during the PIAA Class 2A boys golf championship Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Course.
Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush was the area’s highest finisher in the girls tournament, taking 29th with her round of 97. Paige Richter of Camp Hill was the girls 2A champ, with a 73.
Other area finishers in the boys tournament were, Portage’s George Kissell, who was tied for 52nd with an 88; Bedford’s Matthew Tokarczyk, who was tied for 57th with a 89, and Penn Cambria’s Kyle Reese, who was 66th after carding a 93.
Alyssa Mostick of Penn Cambria was the area’s only other participant in the girls field. She tied for 35th with a 112 on her card.
The Class 3A tournament for boys and girls will be contested on Tuesday.
