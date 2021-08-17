STOYSTOWN – Chris Cascino prevailed by one stroke over defending champion Tony Orlandi to claim the second annual Laurel Highlands Invitational title on Sunday at Oakbrook Golf Club.
Cascino finished the tournament with a three-day total of 219. He carded rounds of 70, 75 and 74 on Sunday. Orlandi shot a weekend-best 68 on Sunday to put pressure on Cascino.
Rick Grebosky (228), Christian Yoder (232) and Ed Custer (233) rounded out the top five.
The first two days of the tournament were played at Windber Country Club and Somerset Country Club.
Oakbrook earned the Jeff Maurer Memorial Award given to the top-scoring team. Oakbrook (669) defeated Somerset (690), Windber (694) and Peninsula Club at Northwinds (761).
