Larry Fitzgerald and fellow Arizona Cardinals receiver Trent Sherfield have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team said Fitzgerald and Sherfield were added to the list Thursday, three days ahead of their road game against the New England Patriots.
The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasn’t missed a regular-season game since 2014. He’s started all 10 games this season and has 43 catches for 336 yards.
The 24-year-old Sherfield is in his third season. He’s played in all 10 games, mostly on special teams.
