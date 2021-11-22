Arizona has its bye this week, but the club is still bringing in another quarterback.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing Trace McSorley off of the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.
McSorley was elevated off Baltimore’s practice squad for Sunday’s game with Lamar Jackson out with an illness. Backup Tyler Huntley made his first career start in the 16-13 victory.
Pending Arizona’s corresponding roster move, McSorley becomes the third quarterback on the roster with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy. Chris Streveler was released to make room for McSorley. Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and McCoy has started in his stead, compiling a 2-1 record.
Murray is expected to return to game action in Week 13, when the Cardinals play the Bears.
The Ravens chose McSorley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Penn State. He has appeared in three games, completing 3 of 10 career passes for 90 yards with a touchdown.
